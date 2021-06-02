Man kills infant son and wife, drags her body on street

A man hacked his wife to death and then dragged her body on the street here, police said on Wednesday, adding that their infant son who was injured in the attack died at a hospital later.

Sunil Valmiki alias Pintu (40) killed his wife at their home in Bhatapara area on Tuesday night, following an altercation, they said.

The accused was detained as he surrendered himself at Rampura police station soon after committing the crime, Kota Superintendent of police (SP) Vikas Pathak said in a statement, adding he was arrested for the double murder on Wednesday after the initial probe.

Earlier in the day, two police officials gave contradictory statements regarding the arrest.

First, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ram Kalyan said the accused reached the police station and confessed to the crime after leaving his wife's body on the street.

Later, Station House Officer (SHO) Hansraj Meena said he moved towards the station to confess but ran away.

According to police, the arrestee, a daily wager, has a criminal record with five cases lodged against him under Sections of rape and assault of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Excise Act.

On Tuesday afternoon, he picked his wife Seema (35) and their nine-month-old son from her brother's house. Their elder son, aged nine years, stayed back with his uncle and grandmother.

The couple had an argument in the evening, the DSP said, adding, the man attacked his wife with an axe later.

He then dragged her body for 70 to 80 metres on the street, triggering panic among the neighbours, the officer said.

The infant son died during treatment at a hospital on Wednesday morning.

However, it was not clear how the boy suffered injuries, police said, adding the bodies of the woman and the child were sent for postmortem. Seema and Sunil got married around 15 years ago and had two sons. During the preliminary inquiry, police found that they had a troubled marriage.

