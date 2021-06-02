U.S., Mexico discuss migration, COVID-19 vaccine equality

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard in a meeting reiterated their interest in Central American development to achieve "orderly, safe and regular migration," Mexico's government said on Wednesday.

The two officials, who met in San Jose, Costa Rica, also discussed advancing more fair and equal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the region, the government statement said.

