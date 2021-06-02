Left Menu

IPS officer Kanwardeep Kaur becomes SSP Malerkotla

02-06-2021
Kapurthala SSP Kanwardeep Kaur was on Wednesday appointed as the first senior superintendent of police of the newly created Malerkotla district of Punjab.

A total of two IPS officers, including Kaur, and four Punjab Police Service officers, were given new postings in the state.

The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday also gave formal approval to the creation of Malerkotla as the state's 23rd district. It has been carved out of the Sangrur district.

IPS officer Ranjit Singh, who is assistant inspector general (Mining), has been given the additional charge of Commandant 36th battalion, Bahadurgarh.

PPS officer Harkamalpreet Singh has been made the Kapurthala SSP.

Three other PPS officers Jatinder Singh, Balwant Kaur and Ranvir Singh have also been given new posting orders.

