Left Menu

Pak Army chief witnesses military exercise in PoK

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-06-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 22:45 IST
Pak Army chief witnesses military exercise in PoK
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited a field training area near Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) where he was briefed about conduct modalities of a Corps level exercise, the army said.

The exercise ‘Taskheer-e-Jabal’ is aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations, encompassing defensive and offensive tasks during various contingencies within an operational cycle, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the military's media wing.

''Rigorous training and continued practice of operational drills are imperative for effective response to wide ranging threats,” Gen Bajwa told the troops.

The troops and units participating in the exercise will rehearse various defensive and offensive manoeuvres in the mountainous terrain, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
2
Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call quality

Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India reports 132,788 new COVID-19 infections, 3,207 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Astros pound Red Sox in series opener; NBA stars urged to end China endorsements over forced labor and more

Sports News Roundup: Astros pound Red Sox in series opener; NBA stars urged ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021