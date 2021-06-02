Left Menu

BJP leader shot dead by militants in Pulwama in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-06-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 23:00 IST
Militants shot dead a BJP councillor in the Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said here.

The militants opened fire on Rakesh Pandit at his home in the evening, they said.

Pandit was rushed to a hospital where he died, the officials said.

They said a woman -- whose identity is being ascertained -- also sustained injuries in the firing by militants.

