Young couple found dead along tracks in Rajasthan's Bundi

A young couple was found dead along the tracks in a suspected case of suicide in Bundi district on Wednesday, police said.

They said the 22-year-old man and the 18-year-old woman, both residents of Kothyapapdi village in Lakheri area of Bundi district, were reportedly in a relationship.

The duo allegedly died by suicide before a moving train on the Delhi-Mumbai line along the railway track near their village under Deikheda police station area in the afternoon.

The police lodged a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of CrPC and handed over the two bodies to their respective family members after a post-mortem later in the day.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving a memo from the locopilot of Intercity Express that a young couple embraced each other and fell on the tracks in front of the moving train around 2 pm, SHO of Deikheda police station Satyanarayan Gochar said.

Prima facie, it appears that the deceased youth and woman were from the same community and in a relationship for sometime, he said. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the SHO added.

Further inquiry regarding the deceased couple is yet to be made from the respective family members as they are currently aggrieved and in a state of shock, he said.

