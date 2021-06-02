Left Menu

Two smugglers arrested in Jammu; poppy, heroin seized

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-06-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 23:14 IST
Two smugglers arrested in Jammu; poppy, heroin seized
  • Country:
  • India

Two alleged narcotic smugglers were arrested and poppy and heroin was seized from their possession in separate incidents in Jammu and Ramban districts on Wednesday, officials said.

On a specific input, a police team intercepted a truck on a highway at Chanderkote in Ramban district when it was on its way to Jammu from Kashmir, they said.

During a search of the vehicle, policemen found 29 kilograms of poppy in it, which was hidden in a secret compartment, the officials said.

Police arrested the driver, identified as Vishal Kumar of Hoisharpur district in Punjab, and seized the vehicle and also the poppy, they said.

During preliminary questioning, the driver confessed that he along with one Aman Kumar of Hoshiarpur was carrying the consignment of the poppy from Kashmir to Punjab and on seeing the police check-post, Aman took advantage of the darkness and fled, the officials said.

A case was registered at police station Chanderkote in this regard and investigation taken up, they said.

In a separate incident, a police team rounded up a suspect, Gurmeet Lal, in Bishnah area of Jammu and during his search seized 60 grams of heroin from him, the officials said.

Lal was arrested and a case registered against him at police station Bishnah, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
2
Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call quality

Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India reports 132,788 new COVID-19 infections, 3,207 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Astros pound Red Sox in series opener; NBA stars urged to end China endorsements over forced labor and more

Sports News Roundup: Astros pound Red Sox in series opener; NBA stars urged ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021