One held with grenade, 50 AK series rounds in J-K's Bandipora

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday informed that police have arrested a person and recovered one grenade and 50 live AK series rounds in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora. According to the police, he revealed that the said ammunition was handed over to him to effect a terrorist strike.

"In a joint operation in Bandipora area, police arrest a person and recovered one grenade and 50 live AK series rounds. He revealed that the said ammunition was handed over to him to effect a terrorist strike," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.A case has been registered in this regard. Earlier in the day, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror associate was arrested in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Budgam Police along with security forces arrested the terrorist associate and incriminating material including posters of proscribed terror outfit LeT were recovered from the possession. "Acting on specific information, a special joint checkpoint was established by Police and 43Bn CRPF at Harren Saibug area of Budgam. During checking, officers apprehended a terrorist associate identified as Fayaz Ahmed Bhat son of Mohammad Amin Bhat resident of Hakarmula Budgam linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT," the police said in the release. (ANI)

