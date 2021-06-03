Left Menu

Maha: Two women who acted in south Indian films rescued from flesh trade

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-06-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 00:02 IST
Two women, who have acted in Tamil and other south Indian films, were rescued from flesh trade in Maharashtra's Thane on Wednesday, and three persons were arrested in this connection, police said.

Two of the arrested persons include women, they said.

Police said the two women were rescued following a raid at a flat in Naupada area of the city.

''A woman from Amrut Nagar in Mumbra operated the prostitution racket. Police sent a decoy customer and nabbed the trio,'' senior inspector Krishna Kokni said.

The accused have been identified as Hasina Memon, Vishal alias Sunilkumar Uttamchand Jain and Sweety, he said.

The trio roped in actors and models and pushed them into flesh trade by promising good money to them.

The police seized Rs 2,14,015 cash and costly mobile phones from the accused, the officer said.

A case was registered in this connection, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

