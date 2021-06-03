IPS officer Kanwardeep Kaur becomes SSP of newly minted Malerkotla district, Amrit Kaur Gill appointed DC

Kapurthala SSP Kanwardeep Kaur was on Wednesday appointed as the first senior superintendent of police of the newly created Malerkotla district of Punjab.

IAS officer Amrit Kaur Gill, who was holding the charge of DC Fatehgarh Sahib, was appointed as the new Deputy Commissioner of Malerkotla.

A total of two IPS officers, including Kaur, along with four Punjab Police Service officers, were given new postings in the state. Besides, two IAS officers were also given new charges.

The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday also gave formal approval to the creation of Malerkotla as the state's 23rd district. It has been carved out of Sangrur district.

IAS officer Surabhi Malik was appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Fatehgarh Sahib.

IPS officer Ranjit Singh, who is Assistant Inspector General (Mining), has been given the additional charge of Commandant 36th Battalion, Bahadurgarh.

PPS officer Harkamalpreet Singh has been made the Kapurthala SSP.

Three other PPS officers Jatinder Singh, Balwant Kaur and Ranvir Singh have also been given new posting orders.

