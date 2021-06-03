Left Menu

Pentagon chief, Saudi crown prince discuss regional security, Yemen war -Pentagon

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2021 04:22 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 04:22 IST
  • United States

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday and emphasized U.S. commitment to helping Saudi Arabia defend its territory and people, the Pentagon said.

Austin and Prince Mohammed discussed regional security, particularly efforts to end the war in Yemen, and "ongoing bilateral efforts to improve Saudi Arabia’s defenses," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

