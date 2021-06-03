Gangster Ravi Pujari brought to Kochi from Bengaluru in shooting case

A team of Kerala Police took gangster Ravi Pujari from Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara jail to Kochi on Wednesday evening for an investigation in connection with a shootout case. The case is presently being probed by the Anti-Terrorist Squad of Kerala.

Pujari will be produced before the court tomorrow. The court had granted custody of Pujari till June 8 to the police.

The case pertains to the incident on December 15, 2018, when two bike-borne assailants fired from a pistol outside the beauty parlour run by actor Leena Maria Paul at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi. Ravi Pujari is the third accused in this case. (ANI)

