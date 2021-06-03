Left Menu

Maha: Excise inspector caught taking bribe of Rs 50,000

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 03-06-2021 09:18 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 09:18 IST
An excise inspector was caught red-handed while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a person in Maharashtra's Beed district, the ACB said.

The accused had allegedly demanded Rs 75,000 from the person for withdrawing his name from a complaint and later settled the deal at Rs 50,000, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said in a release on Wednesday.

The person approached the ACB which laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting the money at his office in Beed on Wednesday, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

