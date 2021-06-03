Left Menu

Militant who shot at cop killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-06-2021 09:27 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 09:27 IST
Militant who shot at cop killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama
  • Country:
  • India

A surrendered militant, who shot at and injured a constable inside a police camp in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, was killed in a gunbattle with security forces in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

Mohammad Amin Malik was shot dead by the security forces following an overnight encounter, a police official said.

The gunbattle between the surrendered militant and police broke out inside the Special Operations Group (SOG) camp in Tral on Wednesday evening.

Malik allegedly snatched the rifle of constable Amjid Khan and shot at him. Khan was injured in the incident and evacuated to a hospital here for treatment.

The ultra then hid himself inside the camp along with the rifle.

The officials said Malik, a resident of Nagbal in the Tral area, had surrendered before security forces on May 30 along with a .12 bore rifle.

The security forces tried to persuade the militant to surrender on Wednesday and even called his parents to convince him to lay down the arms, the officials said, adding that Malik, however, refused the offer.

He started firing towards the positions of the security personnel, who retaliated, leading to his death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021