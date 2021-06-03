Security forces apprehend NSCN (R) cadre in Nagaland

In a joint operation by Indian Army and Nagaland Police, two active cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-R) were apprehended at Chekiye Village in Dimapur district, informed PRO Kohima on Thursday. The team also rescued Shakil Ahmed of MSF Andhra Fish Company and handed over the cadres to the state police.

"#SecurityForces under aegis of @Spearcorps in joint Ops with #StatePolice on 31May21 apprehend 02 active cadres of NSCN(R) & rescued Mr Shakil Ahmed of MSF Andhra Fish Company at Chekiye Vill #Dimapur Dist #Nagaland.Cadres handed over to Police. @EastMojo @adgpi @easterncomd," tweeted PRO Kohima, Ministry Of Defence. The PRO Defence further informed that Assam Rifles through its concerted effort motivated the active cadre of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K-YA) to re-join the mainstream.

Advertisement

"#KhonsaBattalion #AssamRifles under aegis of @SpearCorps through its concerted effort motivated active cadre of NSCN- K(YA) to rejoin mainstream. #ArunachalPradesh @adgpi @easterncomd @ANI @official_dgar @SpokespersonMoD @EastMojo @NagalandPage @EasternSentinel @DDNewsArunachal," it tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)