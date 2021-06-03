Left Menu

India records 1.34 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases

India reported 1,34,154 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country's infection tally to 2,84,41,986, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 10:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India reported 1,34,154 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country's infection tally to 2,84,41,986, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. India's active caseload further declined to 17,13,413 as active cases decreased by 80,232 in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate also declined to 6.21 per cent, remaining below the 10 per cent-mark for the tenth consecutive day, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 7.66 per cent. The positivity rate declined by two per cent as compared to yesterday's 8.21 per cent. The death toll due to the virus climbed to 3,37,989 with 2,887 fatalities being recorded in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for 21 successive days, as India witnessed 2,11,499 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. The recovery tally of India has reached 2,63,90,584 and the recovery rate increased to 92.79 per cent. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 35,37,82,648 samples tested up to June 02 of which 21,59,873 samples were tested yesterday.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that nearly 22,10,43,693 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

