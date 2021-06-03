Left Menu

ED arrests RJD MP in money laundering case linked to fertiliser scam

03-06-2021
Image Credit: wikipedia
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested RJD Rajya Sabha MP Amarendra Dhari Singh in connection with a money laundering case probe linked to an alleged fertilizer scam, officials said on Thursday.

They said the Member of Parliament (MP) and businessman have been arrested under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case pertains to an alleged fertilizer scam linked to the IFFCO and India Potash Limited (IPL), in which the CBI had registered a corruption case last month.

Dhari is stated to be the senior vice president of a firm involved in the case, identified as Jyoti Trading Corporation.

