ED arrests RJD MP in money laundering case linked to fertiliser scam
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested RJD Rajya Sabha MP Amarendra Dhari Singh in connection with a money laundering case probe linked to an alleged fertilizer scam, officials said on Thursday.
They said the Member of Parliament (MP) and businessman have been arrested under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The case pertains to an alleged fertilizer scam linked to the IFFCO and India Potash Limited (IPL), in which the CBI had registered a corruption case last month.
Dhari is stated to be the senior vice president of a firm involved in the case, identified as Jyoti Trading Corporation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
CBI lodges corruption case against ex-MD of IFFCO, others for 'irregularities' in fertiliser import
CBI books MDs of IFFCO and Indian Potash Limited in corruption case: Officials
IFFCO case: CBI probing 'commissions' worth Rs 685 crore
IFFCO-Kisan ties up with Ajooni Biotech to procure cattle feed
IFFCO introduces world's first nano urea; priced at Rs 240/bottle