Headless body of woman found in UP's Kaushambi
PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 03-06-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 11:16 IST
- Country:
- India
A headless body of an unidentified woman was found on Thursday outside Makhdumpur village in Karari area here, police said.
''Body of a woman, about 35-year-old, has been recovered near a dry canal. Both her legs were tied,'' Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said.
Advertisement
A police team has been constituted to probe the matter, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karari
Advertisement