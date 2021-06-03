Headless body of woman found in UP's Kaushambi

A headless body of an unidentified woman was found on Thursday outside Makhdumpur village in Karari area here, police said.

''Body of a woman, about 35-year-old, has been recovered near a dry canal. Both her legs were tied,'' Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said.

A police team has been constituted to probe the matter, he said.

