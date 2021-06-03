Left Menu

Headless body of woman found in UP's Kaushambi

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 03-06-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 11:16 IST
Headless body of woman found in UP's Kaushambi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A headless body of an unidentified woman was found on Thursday outside Makhdumpur village in Karari area here, police said.

''Body of a woman, about 35-year-old, has been recovered near a dry canal. Both her legs were tied,'' Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said.

A police team has been constituted to probe the matter, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021