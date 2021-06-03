Left Menu

UP: 2 youth arrested for raping 16-yr-old girl

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 03-06-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 11:24 IST
UP: 2 youth arrested for raping 16-yr-old girl
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two youth were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, police said.

Rajesh Yadav and Akash Yadav, both aged about 23 years, were arrested in Pakwainar village, Station House Officer Rasda Nagesh Upadhyay said.

The incident took place on May 29 when the girl had gone to a field to attend the nature's call, he said.

On the basis of the complaint by the girl, an FIR was registered against the two under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SHO said.

Police said it will also get the DNA test of the accused and the victim done.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021