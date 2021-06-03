Left Menu

Ensure privacy of COVID-19 patients at Goa govt hospital: HC

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 03-06-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 11:34 IST
The Bombay High Court has ordered the Goa government to provide an adequate number of protective screens to ensure the privacy of COVID-19 patients at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

In an order passed on Wednesday, the HC's Goa bench of Justices M S Sonak and S C Gupte said it is necessary to protect the privacy of patients admitted in the hospital's super-specialty block.

In case the hospital authorities are of the view that more screens are needed to protect the privacy of patients, they may make immediate arrangements for the same, it said.

The Aam Aadmi Party's Goa unit convener, Rahul Mahambrey, had filed a petition in the HC, saying there are no proper screens inwards at the hospital for patients when they are examined or during their daily ablutions.

The petition had sought various directions for the convenience of COVID-19 patients admitted in the super-specialty block of the state-run GMCH, located near Panaji, and their relatives.

In its order, the HC said, ''We make it clear that the matter for provision of an adequate number of screens needs to be particularly addressed on an urgent footing.'' While the bench noted that drinking water is provided by the hospital to patients admitted in the super-specialty block, ''it is in the interest of justice to make arrangements of water dispensers in the waiting areas outside the wards''.

During the hearing on the petition, Goa Advocate General Devidas Pangam submitted before the court that there was an adequate number of screens per ward for patients admitted in the GMCH's super-specialty block.

He also stated that hot drinking water is provided to patients by the hospital.

There are adequate seating arrangements in the waiting areas for the patients' relatives/caregivers, he told the court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

