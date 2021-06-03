Left Menu

Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi's Madipur

A fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory (ground floor) and godown (first floor) of a four-storey residential-cum-commercial building in Delhi's Madipur in the wee hours of Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 12:09 IST
Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi's Madipur
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory (ground floor) and godown (first floor) of a four-storey residential-cum-commercial building in Delhi's Madipur in the wee hours of Thursday. According to the fire department, a fire call was received at 12:42 am and a total of 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire is under control now. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far. (ANI)

