Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM pays floral tribute to father former CM M Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday paid floral tribute to his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on his 98th birth anniversary in Chennai.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 03-06-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 12:16 IST
Tamil Nadu CM pays floral tribute to father former CM M Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid floral tribute to former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday paid floral tribute to his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on his 98th birth anniversary in Chennai. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on May 7 took charge as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at Raj Bhavan.

He was administered the oath by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Along with Stalin, 33 other ministers from his party also took the oath. The names include 19 former ministers and 15 new faces. There are two women among the newly sworn-in ministers. Earlier on May 11, he was sworn in as an MLA at the Tamil Nadu Assembly in Chennai.

DMK won 133 seats on its own in the 234-member Assembly and fought the polls in alliance with some other parties including Congress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021