J-K Police advises protected persons to not venture out without PSOs after BJP Councillor killed in terror attack

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar on Thursday issued an advisory for all the protected persons from going anywhere without personal security officers (PSOs) in the wake of the brutal killing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Municipal Councillor Rakesh Pandita in Tral.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-06-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 12:30 IST
IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 (ANI):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar on Thursday issued an advisory for all the protected persons from going anywhere without personal security officers (PSOs) in the wake of the brutal killing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Municipal Councillor Rakesh Pandita in Tral. He further asserted that visits will be allowed only after ground assessment of local threat has been conducted.

Announcing the IGP's orders, the Kashmir Zone police tweeted, "No #protectee should go anywhere without PSOs. Visits are allowed only after ground assessment of local #threat is done. Request is to all protectees not to #violate SOPs and risk their lives unnecessarily: IGP Kashmir Police". This comes a day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Municipal Councillor of Pulwama's Tral Rakesh Pandita was killed in the firing by three terrorists in Tral Payeen.The attack on the Municipal Councillor took place when he was not accompanied by his two Personal Security Officers (PSOs).

"Late in the evening today (Wednesday), three unidentified terrorists fired upon Municipal Councillor of Tral Rakesh Pandita. He was a resident of Tral Bala who was visiting his friend at Tral Payeen. Somnath Pandita succumbed to injuries whereas daughter of his friend is seriously wounded," Inspector-General, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told ANI. "Pertinently, the said Councillor was residing in secure accommodation in Srinagar and was provided with two PSOs. The Councillor was not accompanied by the PSOs during his visit to Tral," Kumar added.

Police and security forces have cordoned the area and a massive search operation has been launched to nab the assailants. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

