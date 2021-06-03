Left Menu

Amit Shah inaugurates 9 oxygen plants at hospitals in Gujarat

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-06-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 12:38 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at the inauguration of nine oxygen plants. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday virtually inaugurated nine medical oxygen plants set up at government hospitals in different parts of Gujarat.

The oxygen plants have been set up by an NGO - Vallabh Youth Organisation - at hospitals in Tilakvada, Sagbara, Ahmedabad (Sola civil), Daskroi in Ahmedabad district, Kalavad, Kapadvanj, Bhanwad, Mehsana and Porbandar.

Shah, in his address via video-conferencing, thanked the NGO for providing the oxygen plants at these medical facilities.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also attended the the virtual function.

Medical oxygen has been in high demand for COVID-19 patients during the second wave of the viral infection in the country.

