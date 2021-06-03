Left Menu

Indonesia cancels haj pilgrimage again due to coronavirus concerns

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 03-06-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 12:44 IST
  • Indonesia

Indonesia has cancelled the haj pilgrimage for people in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation for the second year in a row due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the religious affairs minister said on Thursday.

Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas told a briefing Saudi Arabia, where the pilgrimage takes place, had not opened access to the haj.

