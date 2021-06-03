Indonesia cancels haj pilgrimage again due to coronavirus concerns

Indonesia has cancelled the haj pilgrimage for people in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation for the second year in a row due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the religious affairs minister said on Thursday.

Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas told a briefing Saudi Arabia, where the pilgrimage takes place, had not opened access to the haj.

