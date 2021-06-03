Left Menu

NSCN (K) cadre surrenders in Arunachal Pradesh

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 03-06-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 13:06 IST
A cadre of the NSCN (K) surrendered before officials and security forces in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The rebel, a self-styled private of the outfit, identified as Kimong Hassen, surrendered before Deputy Commissioner Taro Mize, police and security forces on Wednesday, official sources said here on Thursday.

Hassen, a native of Lazu village in the district had joined the outfit in 1999 on being influenced by the group, the DC said.

''Hassen officially surrendered before me and the security forces to live a normal life with his family members,'' Mize said.

He has surrendered with a condition that he would be liable for legal action if he is found to be involved in any illegal or anti-national activities, the DC added.

