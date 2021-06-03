Left Menu

U.S. tariffs over digital taxes is not good news, Spain's Minister says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 03-06-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 13:17 IST
U.S. tariffs over digital taxes is not good news, Spain's Minister says
The new tariffs set by the United States on some Spanish imports yet suspended over Spain's new digital service taxes is not good news, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday.

"Obviously it is not good news, but it is positive (the U.S.) said it suspended the enforcement," she said.

The United States on Wednesday announced 25% tariffs on over $2 billion worth of imports from six countries, including Spain, over their digital services taxes, but immediately suspended the duties to allow time for international tax negotiations to continue.

