J-K Police advises protectees to not move out without security guards
No protectee should go anywhere without PSOs. Visits are allowed only after ground assessment of local threat is done, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said in a tweet. Request is to all protectees not to violate SOPs and risk their lives unnecessarily, Kumar said.
Police on Thursday said the protected persons in Kashmir should not move around without the personal security guards allotted to them. ''No #protectee should go anywhere without PSOs. Visits are allowed only after ground assessment of local #threat is done,'' Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said in a tweet. The police advisory came after BJP councillor Rakesh Pandita was killed by militants in Tral area of Pulwama district on Wednesday.
Pandita, who was provided secure accommodation in Srinagar, had gone to visit a friend in Tral when a group of three militants shot at him. The IGP requested the protected persons to follow the advisories in order to avoid unnecessary risks. ''Request is to all protectees not to #violate SOPs and risk their lives unnecessarily,'' Kumar said.
