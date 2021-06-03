Left Menu

BSF seizes highest-ever quantity of 56 kg heroin along Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 13:24 IST
BSF seizes highest-ever quantity of 56 kg heroin along Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan
A seizure of at least 56 kg of heroin, the highest-ever quantity recovered along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan, was effected by the BSF after it thwarted an alleged narcotics-smuggling bid by Pakistani operatives, officials said on Thursday.

''The incident took place on the intervening night of June 2-3 when troops sensed suspicious movement at the border. A BSF sentry opened fire, forcing the smugglers to run,'' a spokesperson of the Border Security Force (BSF) said.

Officials said the incident was reported from Bundli of Bikaner sector in the desert area of the border state.

During a search, 54 packets of suspected heroin, weighing just over 56 kg, was recovered, the BSF spokesperson said.

This was the highest-ever recovery of drugs during an anti-smuggling operation in the Rajasthan sector, he added.

The spokesperson said the force ''foiled attempts by Pakistani smugglers to push contraband substances into India''.

