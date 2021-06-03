Left Menu

Gambhir's foundation guilty of unauthorisedly stocking, distributing COVID medicines, HC told

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 13:29 IST
Gambhir's foundation guilty of unauthorisedly stocking, distributing COVID medicines, HC told
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Gautam Gambhir Foundation has been found guilty of unauthorisedly stocking, procuring, and distributing Fabiflu medicine to COVID-19 patients, the Delhi High Court was informed by the Delhi government's drug controller on Thursday.

The drug controller submitted that action will be taken without delay against the foundation, drug dealers as also in other such cases which would be brought to its notice.

MLA Praveen Kumar has also been found guilty for similar offenses under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the court was informed.

The court asked the drug controller to file status reports on further progress in these cases within six weeks and listed the matter for hearing on July 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021