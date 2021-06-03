More than 450 people arrested in Assam following crackdown on drug dealers: Police

More than 450 people have been arrested by Assam Police following a crackdown on drug dealers, ordered by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma since he assumed office on May 10, an officer said on Thursday.

The police have registered 264 cases and arrested 441 people during the period May 10 to 31 while ''the war against drugs'' was continuing with daily arrests taking place in different districts of the state.

Advertisement

The chief minister had recently said that the state government's goal is to create a substance-free society and Assam Police will take a stern stand against peddling of drugs.

The state police have launched a massive campaign since last month against the illegal drug trade and have substantially weakened the network of the peddlers, a police spokesperson said.

The seizures made so far include 6.57 kg of heroin, 5,785.85 kg of ganja, 92,366 numbers of Yaba and other tablets.

The police have also seized Rs 17,11,130 in cash along with 20 gm of morphine and 426 gm of opium so far.

The police will continue its relentless fight against the drug peddlers in the state and ensure that it becomes free from the menace of drugs, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)