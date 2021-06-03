Maha: Man held for sexually harassing wife; holding her in confinement

A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing his 41-year-old wife and confining her at home with their three daughters for over one and half years in Maharashtra's Solapur district, police said on Thursday.

The police raided the house in Zende Gulli area of Pandharpur city on Monday and rescued the woman and her daughters, while her husband has been arrested under section 376 (rape) among other relevant provisions of the IPC, an official said.

The matter came to light when the victim managed to throw an SOS note outside her home, which was picked up by a woman and the police were alerted, the official said.

The Nirbhaya squad of the Pandharpur city police kept a vigil on the house and rescued the victim and the girls, aged between eight to 14 years, following a verification, he said.

During the probe, the victim told the police that she had been forcibly confined inside a room in the house for over one and a half years for failing to give birth to a boy, he said.

In her complaint, the victim also stated that her husband sexually harassed her and forced her to have multiple abortions, the official added.

