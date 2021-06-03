Left Menu

Bodies of 3 girls found in pond in UP

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 03-06-2021 14:25 IST
Bodies of three minor girls were found in a pond outside Rudrapur village here, police said on Thursday.

On Wednesday around 11 am, Nancy (5), Shivani (7) and Roshni (10) had gone out to play and when they did not return till afternoon, their families lodged a missing report at Khajni police station.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar P also announced a Rs 25,000 reward for giving information about the girls.

Their bodies were found later in the evening and prima facie it seems that the girls slipped into the water, ASP Arun Kumar Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the cause of the death will be clear after the report, he said.

