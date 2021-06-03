BSF seizes highest-ever quantity of 56 kg heroin along Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan

A seizure of more than 56 kg of heroin, the highest-ever quantity recovered along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan, was effected by the BSF after it thwarted an alleged narcotics-smuggling bid by Pakistani operatives, officials said on Thursday.

''The incident took place on the intervening night of June 2-3 when troops sensed suspicious movement at the border. A BSF sentry opened fire, forcing the smugglers to run,'' a spokesperson of the Border Security Force (BSF) said.

Officials said the incident was reported from the Bandli border post of Bikaner sector in the desert area of the border state.

The BSF spokesperson said 54 packets of suspected heroin, weighing 56.63 kg, were recovered during a search.

This was the highest-ever recovery of drugs during an anti-smuggling operation in the Rajasthan sector, he added.

BSF DIG Pushpendra Rathore said the narcotic substance was being smuggled in pieces of PVC pipes.

The spokesperson said the force ''foiled attempts by Pakistani smugglers to push contraband substances into India''.

