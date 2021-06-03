Man held for raping minor girl who delivers premature baby

A man was arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl who became pregnant and delivered a premature baby who died on Thursday here, police said. Rakesh Saini (30), resident of Keshoraipatan area in Bundi district, was arrested on Wednesday for repeatedly raping the minor girl, who is his distant relative, they said. Last week, the girl complained of stomach ache following which her parents took her to a doctor who diagnosed her with being over five months pregnant, SHO Lokendra Paliwal said.

The victim then disclosed to her parents that Saini had been raping her for the past six months and threatened her to not disclose the matter. Following this, the parents filed a case against the accused, police said. On Tuesday, the minor girl gave birth to a premature baby who died two days later in J K Lon hospital in Kota where she is still undergoing treatment and is expected to be discharged later on Thursday, the SHO said.

The police has lodged a case of rape under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act against Saini and initiated an investigation, he added. Saini was produced before a court on Thursday morning that sent him for police remand for a day, Paliwal said.

