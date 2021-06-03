Left Menu

BJP objects to Goa govt's decision on premarital counselling

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 03-06-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 15:29 IST
The BJP on Thursday objected to the Goa government's decision to make premarital counselling mandatory in state, citing that the move will create ''hassles'' for couples.

Earlier this week, state Law Minister Nilesh Cabral had said that premarital counselling will be made mandatory in the state, considering the ''quick divorces'' reported in the recent times.

The minister had claimed that several cases of divorce were taking place with within 6 months to one year of the marriage, and said religious institutions may also be roped in for the counselling plan.

''We (BJP party) are opposed to the idea of premarital counselling. The party has already taken up the issue with the chief minister,'' Tanavade said.

The process of going through premarital counselling will create hassles for couples before their wedding, the BJP leader said.

