Local body’s former employee arrested in bribery case in Rajasthan’s Karauli
- Country:
- India
A local body’s former contractual employee was caught red-handed on Thursday while accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 from a man in Rajasthan’s Karauli district for helping in issuing a lease deed, officials said.
The accused, Yogesh Kumar Sharma, demanded bribe on behalf of assistant town planner and lower division clerk of the Hindaun Nagar Parishad, according to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).
After the verification of a complaint against Sharma in this regard, a trap was laid and he was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, ACB Director General BL Soni said.
The role of Nagar Parishad officials, on whose behalf he made the demand, is being investigated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Players need to be more athletic, says India women fielding coach Abhay Sharma
China must set out near-term policies to reach climate goals, says UK's Sharma
Extremely fortunate to play alongside Manpreet, says Nilakanta Sharma
Centre, states should fight pandemic unitedly; PM should walk the talk: Anand Sharma
Bhumi Pednekar, Kapil Sharma come together to help COVID patients in Karnataka