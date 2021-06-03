Left Menu

Local body’s former employee arrested in bribery case in Rajasthan’s Karauli

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-06-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 15:32 IST
A local body’s former contractual employee was caught red-handed on Thursday while accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 from a man in Rajasthan’s Karauli district for helping in issuing a lease deed, officials said.

The accused, Yogesh Kumar Sharma, demanded bribe on behalf of assistant town planner and lower division clerk of the Hindaun Nagar Parishad, according to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

After the verification of a complaint against Sharma in this regard, a trap was laid and he was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, ACB Director General BL Soni said.

The role of Nagar Parishad officials, on whose behalf he made the demand, is being investigated.

