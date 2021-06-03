Left Menu

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 03-06-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 15:52 IST
UP BJP removes office-bearer for helping criminal escape from police
A BJP office-bearer was on Thursday removed from his post for allegedly helping a wanted criminal escape from police custody here, a party leader said.

Narain Singh Bhadauria, ruling BJP’s Kanpur (south) district secretary, was allegedly among the dozen people who had on Wednesday surrounded a police car and forcibly took away wanted history-sheeter Manoj Singh while he was being taken to Naubasta Police Station.

Bhadauria has been removed from his post and an inquiry committee comprising three district office-bearers will probe the matter and submit its fact-finding report to the BJP headquarters in Lucknow and district party office, said Veena Arya Patel, BJP District President, Kanpur (south).

The committee members have been instructed to complete the probe within 24 hours, Patel said, adding action will be taken against Bhadauria in accordance with the fact-finding report.

According to Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun, 33-year-old Singh faces over a dozen criminal cases including that of extortion, murderous assault, and arson. Initially, eight people were named in the FIR following Singh’s escape but names of three more people including the BJP leader were included late at night, Arun said, adding that a video has confirmed Bhadauria’s presence at the spot from where Singh escaped.

Singh had gone to a private guest house on Hamirpur road in Naubasta area to attend a birthday party of a city office bearer belonging to the BJP.

On a tip-off, Naubasta Police reached the spot and arrested the criminal, police said.

Mobile phone videos shot by onlookers showed police officers in plainclothes and some in uniform dragging Singh towards a police car, followed by hundreds of people who were arguing with and pushing and shoving the cops, said a senior officer.

Police is trying to trace whereabouts of Singh, while one person has been arrested for helping him flee, the officer said.

