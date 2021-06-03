Head of international Red Cross met Myanmar junta leader - Nikkei

The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) met Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in the capital Naypyidaw and requested the resumption of ICRC prison visits and more humanitarian access to conflict areas, Nikkei Asia reported on Thursday.

The junta chief was "noncommittal" but he had not refused the request, Nikkei said, citing people familiar with the meeting. (Writing by Matthew Tostevin Editing by Ed Davies)

