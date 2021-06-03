Left Menu

Longevity of ceasefire along LoC depends on actions of Pak: Army chief

Army Chief General M M Naravane on Thursday said the longevity of the ceasefire along the Line of Control with Pakistan depends on the actions of the neighbouring country but asserted that there would be no slackening of preparedness as terror infrastructure across the border was intact.The ceasefire along the LoC is holding as of now. The onus of making sure that the ceasefire holds is squarely on Pakistan.

Longevity of ceasefire along LoC depends on actions of Pak: Army chief
Army Chief General M M Naravane on Thursday said the longevity of the ceasefire along the Line of Control with Pakistan depends on the actions of the neighbouring country but asserted that there would be ''no slackening'' of preparedness as terror infrastructure across the border was intact.

''The ceasefire along the LoC is holding as of now. The onus of making sure that the ceasefire holds is squarely on Pakistan. We are willing to observe the ceasefire as long as they do so,'' he told a few select journalists at the end of his two-day visit to Kashmir.

The Army chief said other activities like terror infrastructure including terrorist camps and presence of terrorists on the other side of the LoC were continuing in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

''Therefore, there can be no slackening of our level of preparedness,'' he added.

Asked if Islamabad can be trusted as the ceasefire has been holding for 100 days now, Gen Naravane said, ''There have been decades of mistrust between India and Pakistan. So, the situation on that score cannot change overnight.'' He said if Pakistan observes ceasefire in letter and spirit, the small steps can lead to incremental gains.

''If Pakistan continues to desist from fomenting trouble in India, then the small steps can lead to that level of trust that you are talking about,'' he added.

