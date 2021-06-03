Three traffickers held with 100 kg cannabis: Noida Police

Three alleged drug traffickers have been arrested after 100 kg of cannabis estimated worth Rs 10 lakh was recovered from their possession in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police said on Thursday.

The accused were in a car on a service road in Phase 3 police station area when they were arrested during a police check on Wednesday night, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ankur Aggarwal said.

Advertisement

''The Gautam Buddh Nagar police had earlier arrested some drug peddlers and interrogated them to reach the people who supplied them with drugs. Similarly, four drug traffickers, including two women, were recently arrested after 10 kg cannabis was recovered from them,'' Aggarwal said.

''During interrogation, these four people had told police about their suppliers after which police tracked down these three accused, who have now been arrested and 100 kg of cannabis worth Rs 10 lakh seized from their possession,'' he said.

Those held have been identified as Sonu Singh, Raju alias Rajkumar and Suraj Singh, according to the police.

One of them, Sonu, was in the top 10 wanted list of Greater Noida's Surajpur police station, the additional DCP said.

An FIR has been lodged in the case and the trio has been sent to jail, he said, adding that the Phase 3 police station team involved in the operation has been awarded Rs 25,000 by DCP Harish Chander.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)