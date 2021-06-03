KPCC president lambasts Yediyurappa govt, says Congress must be allowed to procure and vaccinate people

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Thursday slammed the state government over its failure in vaccinating people despite collecting a record excise revenue from liquor sales during COVID lockdown and said they must allow the Congress to procure and vaccinate the people. "This government has failed on all fronts. They have collected excise revenue of Rs 3,650 crore from liquor sales in April and May this year against Rs 1,404.08 crore collected last year. They have not been able to vaccinate people despite having sufficient money," Shivakumar told reporters in Mandya.

The KPCC president is on a two-day visit to Hassan and Mandya districts to inspect the COVID relief programme organised by the Congress party and its workers to help people during the pandemic. "The government must allow the Congress party to procure and vaccinate the people of Karnataka as we have both plan and resources to execute this mass vaccination drive throughout the state. We have already pledged Rs 100 crore for this vaccination drive and we are sure that Congress will execute it way better than the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar also pressed the government to procure the farmers' produce directly from them and then sell it in the market to save them from the existing tedious marketing process to get a fair price of their own produce. "This government is pushing the farmers towards a slow-death process. Farmers are forced to sell their produce at pittance. Prices that they are getting are too less and inadequate," Shivakumar said.Shivakumar also distributed ration kits and flagged off COVID ambulances in the districts of Mandya and Hassan. (ANI)

