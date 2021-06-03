RNAIPL, workers' union agree on improvement for more safety of staff: Nissan

Japanese auto major Nissan on Thursday said the management of Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL), which is responsible for operations of the Chennai manufacturing plant, and the workers' union there have agreed on improvements for additional safety of employees at the unit.

The Madras High Court had on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to depute a senior official to RNAIPL plant to ascertain whether COVID-19 protocols were followed in full following a public interest writ petition from the workers' union, Renault Nissan India Thozhilalar Sangam (RNITS) of the unit.

The PIL had challenged an order dated May 8 of the State Revenue and Disaster Management permitting the company to start work at the factory subject to certain protocol conditions. The workers had earlier demanded that the management temporarily stop production at the plant in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu.

The court-ordered inspection was held on Tuesday under the supervision of senior government officials, RNAIPL management and Union representatives, a Nissan spokesperson said in an e-mailed response.

''RNAIPL management and the Union representatives have also jointly agreed and signed off the 'kaizen' improvements for the additional safety of employees. The Hon'ble Court will now hear the matter next on June 4th,'' the spokesperson said without elaborating what were the improvements that have been agreed upon.

Stressing that Nissan continues to hold the health and safety of employees at the heart of its operations, the spokesperson said the company has taken a host of measures towards employee well-being, while it continues observing all safety protocols mandated by the government authorities.

Production at the plant had resumed ''in a phased and gradual manner to ensure adherence to all safety and social distancing norms'' from May 31. ''We will continue to closely monitor the developments and will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees,'' the Nissan spokesperson said.

