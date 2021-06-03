Plea to upgrade filing system in district courts: HC seeks Delhi govt stand

District Courts in the national capital have no provision for online filing of applications or related documents and the system there needs to be upgraded, a plea claimed in the Delhi High Court which on Thursday sought the Delhi government's stand on the issue.

Justice Rekha Palli asked both the Delhi government and the Registrar General of the High Court to file status reports with regard to the issues raised in the petition relating to the case filing system in the subordinate courts.

Petitioner Abhijit Mishra, a financial economist, told the court that the Delhi High Court has the best online filing system and the same should be replicated in the district courts as well.

Justice Palli said some of the issues raised by Mishra in his plea were correct and needed to be looked into.

The court asked the High Court's Registrar General and Delhi government to file their status reports before the next date of hearing on July 16.

Some of the issues, with regard to the filing system in the district courts, which Mishra has raised are -- the diary number is not generated or provided for any kind of filings, application numbers are not generated, there is no provision for online submissions of applications and no provision for checking the online information status of any filing of the applications.

He has claimed in his plea that most of the district courts have a wooden drop box where the advocates and litigants are supposed to drop their applications, documents, etc. and these are opened after a couple of days.

''It is specifically submitted that there is no acknowledgment provided by the court master, reader or Alhmad (court staff) of the District Court against any of the filings as made in the court's drop box.

''With regret, it is informed that many times these documents get mixed / misplaced and the litigants have to suffer because of such a system in place,'' the petition, filed through advocate Payal Bahl, has said.

Mishra has sought a direction to the Delhi government to ''provide sufficient infrastructure for online mechanism (of fling) for the District Courts in the National Capital Territory of Delhi''.

