Police seize smuggled liquor, gutkha worth Rs 50 lakh in Chittoor

Chittoor Police seized illegally transported liquor and gutkha worth nearly Rs 50 lakh in two different raids on Wednesday and arrested five persons arrested. Two vehicles have also been seized. Balaiah, an inspector with Chittoor rural east circle, told the media that they got reliable information that some people are coming from neighbouring states and selling illegally transported liquor and storing gutkha in godowns.

He said the local DSP had set up a team for surveillance. "Liquor and gutkha worth Rs 50 lakh along with a tractor and a car have been seized," the inspector said. He said the first raid was conducted in the limits of Tavanampalli police station on a godown at Sainagar. "A total of 3,552 liquor bottles illegally transported from Goa with a market value of almost Rs 10 lakh and 48,000 pouches of gutka and pan masala worth Rs 15 lakh were seized in this raid," Balaiah said.

Three accused - R Suresh Babu, K Purnachandra, and S Khaleel - were arrested and the car used for illegal transport was also seized during the raid, he said. Balaiah said the other raid was conducted in the limits of Gandhara Nellore police station in the agricultural fields of Patapalyam village of GD Nellore Mandal.

"A total of 3,818 illegal liquor bottles with a market value is Rs 24,15,000 were seized along with a tractor. Two accused -V Sudhakar Naidu and V Kumara Swami Naidu - were arrested from the spot," he said. Balaiah also told media that the accused came from Bengaluru and hid the liquor in a tractor, crossed the borders and entered Andhra Pradesh. They chose tractor thinking that police won't check the vehicle assuming there is agricultural produce but were caught.

"Two accused, Suresh and Sudhakar Naidu also had criminal records in the past. Preventive Detention Act will be imposed on the accused. The police will also take stern action against them," Balaiah said. (ANI)

