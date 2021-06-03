Left Menu

MP: Man held for shooting neighbour's pet dog dead in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 03-06-2021 18:43 IST
MP: Man held for shooting neighbour's pet dog dead in Indore
A 53-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly shooting his neighbour's pet dog dead, after the canine bit his wife in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said.

Narendra Vishvaiyya was arrested under section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) of the IPC, Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Manish Mahor said.

The accused, a resident of Sudama Nagar, was angry that the dog had allegedly bit his wife, and shot the animal with his licensed rifle on Wednesday night, the official said.

A bullet hit the animal on the neck, killing him on the spot, he said.

The accused had claimed that the dog had also bit others in the locality, the official said, adding that if the accused's claims are found to be true, appropriate legal action will be taken against the pet owner as well.

