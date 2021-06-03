Left Menu

Two cousins drown in Yamuna while feeding fish; bodies recovered

The deceased have been identified as Vishal 27 and Saurabh 17, residents of Lohia Nagar in Balkeshwar locality, Inspector at Etmaddulah Police Station Devendra Shankar Pandey told PTI. While Vishal slipped into the river, Saurabh jumped to save him but both of them started drowning.

Bodies of two cousins who had drowned in the Yamuna river here were recovered on Thursday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Vishal (27) and Saurabh (17), residents of Lohia Nagar in Balkeshwar locality, Inspector at Etmaddulah Police Station Devendra Shankar Pandey told PTI. According to their family members, Vishal, Saurabh and their relative Lalit had gone to feed fish at Jawahar Bridge on Wednesday morning. While Vishal slipped into the river, Saurabh jumped to save him but both of them started drowning. Upon seeing this, Lalit also jumped in the water but could not save them and managed to come out of the river, they said. Police and divers were informed about the incident and the bodies were recovered near the spot where they drowned, Pandey said. PTI Corr MA MA MA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

