Karnataka CM reviews Bengaluru's rain preparedness

Setting up control rooms, desilting drainages and installation of water level sensors in stormwater drains were among the key measures discussed at a meeting chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to take stock of the city's monsoon preparations.

The Chief Minister directed officials to take measures aimed at providing a permanent solution in managing floods at 209 places that have been identified as sensitive (58 highly sensitive, 151 sensitive).

Yediyurappa was informed at the review meet that there were permanent control rooms in all the eight zones of the city and 63 temporary control rooms have also been set up, and they will function 24 hours, CMO said in a statement.

It said steps have been taken to gather labourers, supervisors, rescue and relief materials that may be required.

Desilting of road side and cross drainages, and maintenance of drainages that connect storm water drains are among the measures that have been taken, it further said.

Noting that information on the quantity of rains received can be known through Bengaluru Megha Sandesha App, the statement said, it will also provide details about areas that are waterlogged and safer routes.

Several senior Ministers from the city and top officials including those from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) attended the meeting.

