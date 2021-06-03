Left Menu

Govt proposes making national permit fee payment online for goods vehicles

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 19:05 IST
Fee for national permits for goods vehicles can soon be paid online, with the government coming out with a standard operating procedure in this regard amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an advisory to states, the ministry said it has received requests from various transporters during the pandemic to make the payment of National Permit Authorisation for goods vehicles completely online.

''In order to provide facility to transporters, the ministry has prepared a Standing Operating Procedure (SOP) to make the process of paying National Permit fee online in faceless manner,'' it said.

The ministry said it is advised that necessary directions may be given to the STA or RTO for strict compliance.

''The procurement of digital signature certificate centrally and customisation of digitally signed documents will take another 20 days after the notification of this advisory,'' it said.

