Over 58 kg heroin seized in biggest ever drug haul along Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan

In what is claimed to be the biggest ever drug haul along the Indo-Pakistan border in Rajasthan, the BSF has seized over 58.6 kg of heroin, foiling a narcotics-smuggling bid by Pakistani operatives, officials said on Thursday. The seizure was made by the BSF’s Rajasthan Frontiers from near the Bandli border post on the international border in Bikaner sector on late Wednesday night, Inspector General (Rajasthan Frontier) Pankaj Goomar said. The carriers of the consignment, however, managed to slip away taking advantage of the night and harsh weather leaving behind 54 packets of the contraband, he added.

“The guards fired in the direction following a warning and rushed to the spot of movement. Though no one was found around the spot, an intense search of the area led to the discovery of 54 packets. On checking, these packets were found to contain a psychotropic substance, believed to be heroin”, said Goomar. Some footmarks were also found on the spot as the carriers of the consignment managed to flee from the spot following a warning by the guards. An FIR has been lodged by the BSF with the Bikaner police.

A similar bid of drug smugglers had been foiled by the BSF guards at the international border in Sri Ganganagar on the intervening night of 7-8 February.

A BSF spokesperson in New Delhi said this was the highest-ever recovery of drugs during an anti-smuggling operation in the Rajasthan sector.

BSF DIG Pushpendra Rathore said the narcotic substance was being smuggled in pieces of PVC pipes.

